Crews called to late-night house fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Crews worked to put out a house fire in northwest Lincoln late Monday night.

The call came in just after 11 p.m. for a house fire near NW 3rd & NW Tudor Lane in the Highlands neighborhood. Our reporter at the scene says the fire has been put out, but other details beyond that are limited. Much of the damage appears to be in the back part of the home.

No injuries have been reported. The cause and the amount of damage done are under investigation.

