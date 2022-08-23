Crews called to late-night house fire

House fire in the Highlands neighborhood
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Crews worked to put out a house fire in northwest Lincoln late Monday night.

The call came in just after 11 p.m. for a house fire near NW 3rd & NW Tudor Lane in the Highlands neighborhood. Our reporter at the scene says the fire has been put out, but other details beyond that are limited. Much of the damage appears to be in the back part of the home.

No injuries have been reported. The cause and the amount of damage done are under investigation.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

