Fremont man arrested in connection to Missouri River boating death

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An arrest has been made in connection to a drowning on the Missouri River.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Garret Vanderheiden, 22, of Fremont, Neb., was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter and boating while intoxicated.

The charges are in connection to the death of 20-year-old Emma Sue Olsen in May. The 30-foot boat she was on began taking on water just before midnight Sunday, May 29.

It’s still unclear how the boat began to take on water.

Crews searched the river for Olsen for several days before recovering her body on June 2.

Vanderheiden allegedly was the operator of the boat when the incident occurred near Mondamin, Iowa.

Garret Vanderheiden, 22
Garret Vanderheiden, 22(Harrison County Sheriff’s Office)
Authorities are seeking help from the public about events that led up to a woman's death on the Missouri River over Memorial Day weekend.

