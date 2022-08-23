Hot and dry Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mainly sunny skies and hot temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late in the week with a better chance of scattered thunderstorms over the weekend.

Mostly sunny and hot Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln. Highs around 90s with a south-southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunny and on the hot side. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear skies Tuesday night with lows in the mid 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Mild overnight low temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and continued hot on Wednesday the afternoon temperatures reaching the low 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Above average temperatures Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Warm temperatures continue Friday into the weekend with rain chances returning.

Above average temperatures over the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.