Hot and dry Tuesday
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mainly sunny skies and hot temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late in the week with a better chance of scattered thunderstorms over the weekend.
Mostly sunny and hot Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln. Highs around 90s with a south-southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Mostly clear skies Tuesday night with lows in the mid 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly sunny and continued hot on Wednesday the afternoon temperatures reaching the low 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Warm temperatures continue Friday into the weekend with rain chances returning.
