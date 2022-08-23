King joins Nebraska coaching staff as volunteer assistant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska women’s gymnastics Head Coach Heather Brink announced the addition of Marissa King as the newest member of the Nebraska coaching staff. King will serve as the volunteer assistant for the Huskers.

“We are pleased to officially announce the addition of Marissa King to our coaching staff as our volunteer assistant coach,” Brink said. “While her accolades speak for themselves, she knows firsthand what it takes to train and compete at the highest levels. Along with her depth of knowledge, I have no doubts her passion and leadership will make an impact, as wherever she goes, she makes those around her better.”

King has spent the past two years as a choreographer and club gymnastics coach in Birmingham, Alabama, and Austin, Texas. She also spent the 2022 season as a gymnastics analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network. King was an artistic acrobat in Cirque du Soleil from 2014 to 2020, performing with Amaluna (2014-18) and Alegria (2018-20).

One of the most decorated collegiate gymnasts, King competed for the University of Florida (2010-13). She was the national champion on vault in 2011 and finished her career as an 11-time All-American. King led the Gators to three SEC Championships (2010, 2012, 2013) and the program’s first ever NCAA Championship in 2013. She also earned All-SEC honors in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

Prior to her collegiate career, King competed as an all-arounder for Great Britain in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. King was named the Cambridge and District Sportswoman of the Year, and the Cambridge and Peterborough Young Sports Personality in 2007. King trained at Huntingdon Olympic Gymnastics Club under coaches Paul Hall and Monica Desalermos.

King served as a volunteer assistant coach at Florida in 2014, helping the Gators to back-to-back national championships.

“I cannot wait to bring my passion for collegiate gymnastics to the University of Nebraska,” King said. “Being a student athlete was one of the best experience of my life, and I look forward to positively impacting the program and the team. Go Big Red!”

A dual-major in mass communications and geography, King earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida in August of 2014. She is married to Nebraska assistant coach, Oleksii Koltakov.

