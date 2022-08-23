Little Free Pantry opens 43rd pantry across from Pius X High School

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s outside the parking lot of the Unitarian Church across from Pius X High School at 6300 A Street, and it’s fighting food hunger in Lincoln.

This new free pantry contains all the basics, like food and hygiene products, and it’s the 43rd pantry to go up that’s associated with the Little Free Pantries across the city.

The rules for using it are simple, take what you need and leave what you can. The man who put the pantry up said it’s all about being compassionate.

“It’s about being kind to one another,” said Michael Reinmiller, Little Free Pantry. “I use the term aggressively compassionate. We need a little more of that.”

Keeping these pantries stocked is really up to the public. Reinmiller said work groups, churches and even individuals will come out and stuff pantries. He said even if you can’t fill the pantry, donating one item makes a difference.

Find more about the pantries on their Facebook page: Little Free Pantries LNK NE

