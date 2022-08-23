Little Free Pantry opens 43rd pantry across from Pius X High School

It’s outside the parking lot of the Unitarian Church across from Pius X High School at 6300 A Street, and it’s fighting food hunger in Lincoln.
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s outside the parking lot of the Unitarian Church across from Pius X High School at 6300 A Street, and it’s fighting food hunger in Lincoln.

This new free pantry contains all the basics, like food and hygiene products, and it’s the 43rd pantry to go up that’s associated with the Little Free Pantries across the city.

The rules for using it are simple, take what you need and leave what you can. The man who put the pantry up said it’s all about being compassionate.

“It’s about being kind to one another,” said Michael Reinmiller, Little Free Pantry. “I use the term aggressively compassionate. We need a little more of that.”

Keeping these pantries stocked is really up to the public. Reinmiller said work groups, churches and even individuals will come out and stuff pantries. He said even if you can’t fill the pantry, donating one item makes a difference.

Find more about the pantries on their Facebook page: Little Free Pantries LNK NE

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chao Lee (left) and Kou Yang, both of Wisconsin, were arrested after a trooper found a large...
Wisconsin men arrested near Giltner with huge load of marijuana
31-year-old man shot in north Lincoln parking lot
Brian Rosenthal
Former Lincoln sports writer sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting minor
The teen’s family is disagreeing with LPD’s version of the event.
LPD accident report changed after collision that injured teen
Generic police lights
One dead after two vehicle crash in eastern Nebraska

Latest News

New Free Pantry up at 6300 A Street
New Free Pantry up at 6300 A Street
Two Lincoln non-profits want to give immigrants and refugees the tools they need to succeed.
Nonprofits host English classes
Highs On Wednesday
Wednesday Forecast: A midweek repeat...of some late-summer heat
It’s no easy transition, moving to a foreign land and starting over. Now, a Lincoln non-profit...
Lincoln non-profits help refugees and immigrants with free English classes