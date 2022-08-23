LPD accident report changed after collision that injured teen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday, we brought you a story about a 15-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after a collision with a Lincoln police cruiser, and how the teen’s family is disagreeing with LPD’s version of the event.

1011 NOW has now learned the LPD accident report has been adjusted.

The injured teen says he was on his bike when he was struck by an LPD cruiser while in the crosswalk at 48th and Adams streets on Sunday.

Originally, Lincoln Police said the teen rode his bike into the cruiser.

After a change to the accident report, it now states the officer did not see the teen and hit him at a low speed.

The bicyclist, Caden Wenzl, was riding his bike with his younger sister around 5:45 p.m. Caden said he started to cross the street when he saw the walk signal, and as he was crossing the street, he was hit by a police cruiser.

“I just started to go and then he hit me with the front of his car,” Caden said. “I remember him saying he was sorry, I can’t remember all that much.”

In the accident report on Monday, LPD said the marked cruiser was stopped facing east on Adams Street at 48th Street waiting to turn south and that the cruiser pulled forward slightly as the officer observed a break in the traffic and was going to make the right turn.

LPD said as the cruiser pulled forward, it was struck on the passenger-side door area by the teen who was riding his bike north on the sidewalk.

That report has now changed.

We reached out to Lincoln Police to explain the change in the report and are awaiting a response.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.