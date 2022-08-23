State Senator Jen Day Pledges to Introduce Legislation to Legalize Medical Marijuana in 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -State Senator Jen Day of District 49 announced on Monday that she would be introducing legislation to legalize medical marijuana in the upcoming legislative session.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office announced on Monday that the two medical marijuana ballot initiatives had failed, with the amount of signatures collected falling short of the 86,776 needed. They will in turn not be on the ballot for voters in November leaving many without an effective way to treat chronic pain and epileptic seizures.

On the failure of the ballot initiative and her plans for next session, Senator Day said, “We will exhaust every measure possible to get Nebraskans the medical freedom they deserve and want”.

The 2023 legislative session will begin on Jan. 4, 2023.

