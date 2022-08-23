Troopers find meth, fentanyl hidden inside foam statues

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people after finding 59 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and nine pounds of suspected fentanyl during an encounter last week at an Interstate 80 rest area.

A trooper contacted the occupants of a Volkswagen Passat at the westbound I-80 rest area at Cozad, near mile marker 227 on Thursday at around 3 p.m. During the encounter, an NSP K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed two foam statues in the backseat. Troopers discovered that both statues were hollow and contained several packages of controlled substances. In total, troopers located 59 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and nine pounds of suspected fentanyl concealed inside the statues.

The two occupants, 31-year-old Adriana Gonzalez and 51-year-old Ildefonso Rivera-Leon, both of San Ysidro, California, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and possession with intent to deliver.

Both were lodged in Dawson County Jail.

