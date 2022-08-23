Wednesday Forecast: A midweek repeat...of some late-summer heat

By Ken Siemek
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A typical late-August weather pattern will carry us through the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend...

Over the coming days...high temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the low-to-mid 90s in most spots...with overnight lows primarily in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Isolated thunderstorm chances will also be included in the forecasts from Wednesday through Sunday...but widespread, beneficial rains are not likely for most of us. At this time...the “best” chance for more widespread precipitation comes Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night, perhaps lingering into Sunday for some. That would also be the most likely time frame for any isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorm development. Right now...it looks like temperatures should cool down a bit heading into early next week...with a continued small chance for showers and thunderstorms across the region.

Wednesday AM Lows
Wednesday AM Lows(KOLN)
Highs On Wednesday
Highs On Wednesday(KOLN)
Thursday AM Lows
Thursday AM Lows(KOLN)
Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)
7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

