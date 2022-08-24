Huskers land in Ireland ahead of overseas B1G matchup

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Football team touched down in Ireland and is getting the lay of the land ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Northwestern.

The Huskers landed Tuesday morning following an eight-hour international flight. This is the program’s first time playing abroad since 1992 when the team squared off against Kansas State in Tokyo, Japan.

In addition to checking into the hotel, the team also had dinner and toured Aviva Stadium, which normally hosts soccer matches, where this weekend’s game will take place. Practice will resume on Wednesday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. CST and it’s expected that upwards of 10,000 Husker fans will be in the stands cheering on the Big Red.

