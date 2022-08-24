Keeping it hot on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures to northern Nebraska on Wednesday. Hot temperatures will continue in parts of central and southern Nebraska. The same cold front will trigger a few scattered thunderstorms in northern Nebraska during the day. Isolated thunderstorms possible tonight in southern and southeastern Nebraska.

Marginal risk of severe weather in northern Nebraska on Wednesday. Isolated severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening.

Isolated severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in northern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny and continued hot in the Lincoln area on Wednesday. Highs in the lower 90s with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cooler temperatures in northern Nebraska. Still hot in central and southern areas. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy with a few isolated thunderstorms possible late this evening and continuing into early Thursday morning.

Mild overnight low temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler on Thursday. Highs around 90s with a north-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Slightly cooler on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

High temperatures will be around 90 degrees Friday through Sunday. Isolated thunderstorms possible on Friday, scattered thunderstorms Saturday night through Monday.

Temperatures will be above average the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

