Kicks for Kids providing shoes for elementary school students in Nebraska

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since 2011, Kicks for Kids in Nebraska has donated more than 4,500 pairs of shoes for children in need. After starting collections for just three schools, it has now grown to 20+ in Lincoln and the surrounding areas.

“We’ll get letters back from the teacher and students and they explain the impact on the children and the looks on their faces,” William Boucher with Kicks for Kids said.

To support the cause, Kicks for Kids is hosting their annual fun run and walk at James Arthur Vineyard. Registration includes wine, a medal and t-shirt. The cost of the entry is enough to provide two pairs of sneakers for kids in need.

“Helping kids in the community from the ground up,” Boucher said. “Starting with simple things that a lot of us take for granted, getting a pair of shoes, a lot of people can’t imagine not being able to afford the necessities.”

You can find more information on the race and how to donate to their cause by heading to their website.

