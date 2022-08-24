LPD: Stabbing victim has life-threatening injuries; suspect at large

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred during a fight at an...
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred during a fight at an apartment complex at N. 1st and Belmont Ave.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred during a fight at an apartment complex at N. 1st and Belmont Ave.

According to LPD, officers responded to a report of a fight involving six to seven people on Tuesday at 5:28 p.m. A man involved was reported to have a knife.

Responding officers located a 39-year-old Lincoln man suffering from a stab wound. Officers provided aid and Lincoln Fire and Rescue brought the man to a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 15-year-old girl from Lincoln was also taken to the hospital with a head injury from being pushed to the ground during the fight.

Witnesses have been interviewed and crime scene investigators are currently processing the scene for additional evidence. LPD requests that the community avoid the area while investigators are working.

LPD said a suspect known to the victim has been identified but has not been located at this time. Additional information is not being released as the investigation is ongoing and in the very early stages.

LPD urges anyone who witnessed this incident or has information to please come forward and call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chao Lee (left) and Kou Yang, both of Wisconsin, were arrested after a trooper found a large...
Wisconsin men arrested near Giltner with huge load of marijuana
31-year-old man shot in north Lincoln parking lot
Brian Rosenthal
Former Lincoln sports writer sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting minor
The teen’s family is disagreeing with LPD’s version of the event.
LPD accident report changed after collision that injured teen
Generic police lights
One dead after two vehicle crash in eastern Nebraska

Latest News

At Tuesday's board of education meeting, Dr. Paul Gausman addressed controversy he'd seen on...
Lincoln Public School school board meeting focuses on LGBTQ+ issues
Ukrainian refugees in Lincoln celebrate graduation from skills course
Ukrainian refugees in Lincoln celebrate graduation from skills course
The Village Board of Hershey considers the Sanctuary City for the Unborn Ordinance.
Hershey votes to send abortion ban to November Ballot
WOWT Sheriff's office withdraws request to put up license plate cameras in Omaha
Sheriff’s office withdraws request to put up license plate cameras in Omaha