Man suffers traumatic injuries after falling from truck in Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 24-year-old man faces life-threatening injuries after falling and striking his head against pavement on Tuesday, according to Lincoln Police.

The man worked with a crew of subcontractors who were painting fire hydrants just southeast 77th Street and Old Cheney Road on Tuesday afternoon. LPD said the victim rode on a protruding bumper of the crew’s box truck, traveling from one fire hydrant to the next. LPD said witness reported that the victim dropped his phone, stepped off the bumper of the slow-moving truck and lost his balance in the process. He fell to the street and hit his head.

LPD and LFR were dispatched to the scene at 1:22 p.m., and the victim was transported to an area hospital. Neither alcohol or narcotics are believed to be a factor in the incident.

