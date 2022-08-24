Nebraska leads nation in football graduates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 Nebraska football roster features 26 players who have already earned their college degrees, as the Huskers’ 26 graduates are the most of any FBS football program in the country for the 2022 season.

The National Football Foundation announced on Wednesday that more than 3,000 student-athletes across all divisions of college football will play the upcoming season as college graduates. Nebraska’s 26 graduates were three more than any other FBS program. Baylor (22), Pittsburgh (22), Oregon (21), South Carolina (21), Illinois (20), Kansas State (20), Michigan (20) and Oregon State (20) were the only other Power Five programs with at least 20 college graduates on their 2022 football rosters.

The Nebraska football program has long been recognized as a national leader in academic excellence. The Husker football team has produced more CoSIDA Academic All-Americans (108) and more NCAA Top 10 Award winners (9) than any other sport in NCAA history.

