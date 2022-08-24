Nebraska leads nation in football graduates

(Craig Chandler | University Communication)
By Matt Smith
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 Nebraska football roster features 26 players who have already earned their college degrees, as the Huskers’ 26 graduates are the most of any FBS football program in the country for the 2022 season.

The National Football Foundation announced on Wednesday that more than 3,000 student-athletes across all divisions of college football will play the upcoming season as college graduates. Nebraska’s 26 graduates were three more than any other FBS program. Baylor (22), Pittsburgh (22), Oregon (21), South Carolina (21), Illinois (20), Kansas State (20), Michigan (20) and Oregon State (20) were the only other Power Five programs with at least 20 college graduates on their 2022 football rosters.

The Nebraska football program has long been recognized as a national leader in academic excellence. The Husker football team has produced more CoSIDA Academic All-Americans (108) and more NCAA Top 10 Award winners (9) than any other sport in NCAA history.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teen’s family is disagreeing with LPD’s version of the event.
LPD accident report changed after collision that injured teen
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred during a fight at an...
Suspect in northwest Lincoln stabbing still at large, victim upgraded to stable condition
House fire in the Highlands neighborhood
UPDATE: Dog rescued, extensive damage to northwest Lincoln home after fire
Fremont man arrested in connection to Missouri River boating death
Columbus Police called to Columbus High School on potential threat

Latest News

Since 2011, Kicks for Kids in Nebraska has donated more than 4,500 pairs of shoes for children...
Kicks for Kids providing shoes for elementary school students in Nebraska
Kicks for Kids providing shoes for elementary school students in Nebraska
10/11 NOW Sports Director Kevin Sjuts is across the pond witnessing the sights and sounds of...
Countdown to kickoff in Ireland
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred during a fight at an...
Suspect in northwest Lincoln stabbing still at large, victim upgraded to stable condition