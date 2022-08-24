Officials identify body discovered in northwest Otoe County

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - The body of a man discovered in a rural area of northwest Otoe County has been identified.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old William Klingenfuss of Manteca, California was found Friday evening in a pickup truck.

Landowners were walking their property and discovered the deceased male in a vehicle that had been on the acreage for several years.

Otoe County deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol investigators processed the scene and determined that the man had been dead for several days.

An autopsy has been completed and investigators are waiting on the results. Foul play is not suspected.

Otoe County Investigators are working to determine how Klingenfuss ended up at the acreage.

