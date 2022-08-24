Our Town O’Neill: Valley Hope

O’Neill, Neb. (KOLN) - An organization that’s been around for decades continues to provide effective therapies for those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

Kathy Johnston is the executive director of Valley Hope of O’Neill. We talked with her about why the organization is such an important part of the O’Neill community.

“Valley Hope is a short-term residential treatment facility,” Johnston said. “It’s between a 25 and 30-day stay for our patients. The disease of drug and alcohol addiction does not discriminate. It affects every person, every family member. It creeps into every part of our lives.”

“We have nine residential facilities, and nine outpatient facilities throughout the Midwest,” Johnston said. “Here in O’Neill, we have an amazing medical detox program, where we safety detox the patient. We have a great medical team. But we also have a great clinical staff, that help patients learn coping skills and relapse prevention techniques.”

In the lecture hall, you will find a number of coffee cups on the wall. “Valley Hope has an amazing tradition of the cups,” Johnston said. “When you first come in as a patient, you are given a cup to decorate. We later have a ceremony where we are able to talk about a patient’s journey. They are able to talk about their journey, and share their cup and they hang it on our wall.”

The campus of Valley Hope in O’Neill also features a beautiful chapel that originally came from the town of Emmet, which is just west of O’Neill.

“Just like when the community felt a need to have a treatment center in town, the community also wanted to have a spiritual component to Valley Hope of O’Neill,” Johnston said. “The chapel helps patients. We have services there every day. The town of Emmet had services in the church until 1967. It was later moved to Valley Hope’s campus, and it opened for patients to use in 1979.”

Valley Hope’s executive director says the community of O’Neill continues to support the mission of the rehab program in amazing ways.

“Often, patients come in here broken and scared,” Johnston said. “We work to make a difference and find ways to help. Here, the patient is able to begin to heal.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.