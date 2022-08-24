Suspect in northwest Lincoln stabbing arrested

LPD is investigating a stabbing that occurred during a fight at an apartment complex at N. 1st and Belmont Ave.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old for a stabbing that occurred during a fight at an apartment complex at N 1st Street and Belmont Avenue Tuesday night.

LPD arrested an 18-year-old for a stabbing that occurred during a fight at an apartment complex Tuesday night.(Lincoln Police)

According to LPD, officers responded to a report of a fight involving six to seven people on Tuesday at 5:28 p.m. A man involved was reported to have a knife.

Responding officers located a 39-year-old Lincoln man suffering from a stab wound. Officers provided aid and Lincoln Fire and Rescue brought the man to a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Wednesday morning, his condition has been upgraded to stable. A 15-year-old girl from Lincoln was also taken to the hospital with a head injury from being pushed to the ground during the fight.

On Wednesday afternoon, LPD said they have arrested Anthony Rouch, 18, of Lincoln. He has been charged with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Witnesses have been interviewed and crime scene investigators are currently processing the scene for additional evidence.

