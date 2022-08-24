Thursday Forecast: Isolated ‘storms...and not quite as warm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Occasional thunderstorm “chances” and mild-to-warm August temperatures will be in place for the second-half of the work week and the upcoming weekend...

Weak disturbances aloft and a meandering frontal boundary will give combine to give parts of 10-11 Country small, daily thunderstorm chances...and keep daytime highs ranging from the middle 80s to the middle 90s. The warmer temperatures and smaller rain chances will be most likely over western and southwestern Nebraska...while the better moisture opportunities will occur over the northern and eastern parts of the state. At this writing...the greatest chance for more widespread precipitation looks to be late Saturday and into Saturday night. While each of the coming days will include at least a “chance” for showers and thunderstorms...”most” of the state will be rain-free “most” of the time...and much-needed, significant rainfall amounts are not likely across most of the region. With that being said...here could also be a period or two of strong-to-severe thunderstorm development...beginning with Wednesday night across portions of northern Nebraska...and then again for parts of the state late Saturday and into Saturday night. Please stay up-to-date with our forecasts going forward this week with our live broadcasts...or all of our social media outlets.

Severe Weather Outlook - Wed. Night (KOLN)

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Temperatures in the 80s-and-lower 90s will continue into the weekend with our thunderstorm chances increasing a bit...followed by smaller rain chances and slightly cooler readings as we head for the middle of next week.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

