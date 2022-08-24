Troopers, deputies arrest St. Paul man in threat investigation

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, posed an imminent threat to a former girlfriend. NSP was able to make contact with the former girlfriend and move her to a safe location.

At approximately 7:00 p.m., troopers and deputies located the subject in a field south of the Interstate 80 interchange at Aurora. The subject was observed to be in possession of multiple firearms.

As the subject attempted to leave the area in his pickup, a trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the pickup to a stop. Jaeger was then taken into custody without further incident. Troopers located multiple firearms, as well as methamphetamine and controlled substance pills.

Jaeger was arrested for terroristic threats, violating a protection order, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation.

He was lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teen’s family is disagreeing with LPD’s version of the event.
LPD accident report changed after collision that injured teen
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred during a fight at an...
Suspect in northwest Lincoln stabbing arrested
House fire in the Highlands neighborhood
UPDATE: Dog rescued, extensive damage to northwest Lincoln home after fire
Fremont man arrested in connection to Missouri River boating death
Columbus Police called to Columbus High School on potential threat

Latest News

Highs On Thursday
Thursday Forecast: Isolated ‘storms...and not quite as warm
Officials identify body discovered in northwest Otoe County
Gage County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann
Gage County to end countywide sales tax, finish paying huge civil rights judgment
Nebraska delegation critical of Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
Zoo babies
Zoo news animal babies