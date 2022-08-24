Wallace votes to send abortion ban to November Ballot

WALLACE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Tuesday the Village Board of Wallace considered an ordinance that would make performing an abortion, aiding or abetting an abortion, and abortion-inducing drugs illegal within the borders of their community. The measure was brought before the village board as a result of a citizen initiative petition filed by Wallace resident Jim Smith. While Smith only was required to collect 29 signatures for the initiative, he turned in a total of 42 signatures.

At the special meeting, the village board considered Resolution 22-33, a resolution to submit the ordinance outlawing abortion to the electors of the Village of Wallace at the next general election held on November 8. A motion was made by board member Anna Griffiths and seconded by board member Cindy Wickizer. The resolution to send the ordinance to the ballot passed 5-0. Village board chairman Charlie Andrews shared that the village board did not want to pass the ordinance for the city, but thought it was best to let voters decide the issue.

Chief petitioner Jim Smith shared, “It wasn’t a problem getting more than enough signatures. 42 registered voters signed immediately when asked. Only three people I asked chose not to sign the petition.” Smith continued, “One young mother signed while holding her week-old baby in the other arm, commenting, ‘Why wouldn’t I sign this?’ Wallace is a pro-life community and there is no doubt in my mind we will see this ordinance pass on the ballot this November.”

Wallace Town Hall, Wallace, Nebraska (Courtesy)

The vote made Wallace the fifth community in Nebraska to send the ordinance to their voters, joining Arnold, Curtis, Paxton, and Hershey in letting their residents decide the future of abortion access in their community.

While several communities are sending the ordinances to the ballot, three communities in Nebraska have already passed a similar ordinance through a vote of their community’s leadership. The village of Hayes Center and the city of Blue Hill passed their ordinances in April 2021 and the village of Stapleton passed their ordinance earlier this month.

The Wallace abortion ban outlaws abortion, aiding or abetting an abortion, and the possession and distribution of abortion-inducing drugs within the village of Wallace, Nebraska. The ordinance defines abortion as, “the act of using or prescribing an instrument, a drug, a medicine, or any other substance, device, or means with the intent to cause the death of an unborn child of a woman known to be pregnant.” The ordinance further states that “An act is not an abortion if the act is done with the intent to: save the life or preserve the health of an unborn child; remove a dead, unborn child whose death was caused by accidental miscarriage; or to remove an ectopic pregnancy.”

In addition to this, the ordinance allows for abortions “if the abortion was in response to a life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy that, as certified by a physician, places the woman in danger of death or a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function unless an abortion is performed” but places the burden of this affirmative defense on the doctor performing the abortion. The penalty for violating the ordinance is a fine of $500, but the ordinance is clear that “under no circumstance may the penalty be imposed on the mother of the unborn child that has been aborted.”

Smith began the citizen initiative in Wallace with the assistance of Mark Lee Dickson, a director with Right To Life of East Texas and the founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn initiative. Dickson has been assisting residents across Nebraska in passing ordinances outlawing abortion in their communities. Currently, Dickson has helped 51 cities across the United States pass ordinances outlawing abortion - the largest community being the city of Lubbock, Texas with a population of over 264,000 people.

While Smith did not mind seeing the vote going to the people of Wallace, Dickson expressed disappointment the village board did not immediately pass the ordinance. Dickson told KNOP, “While I am thankful the ordinance is going to the ballot, I am disappointed that the village board did not feel like this was a decision they could make themselves.”

Drawing from his experience with other communities, Dickson recounted a story from Texas, “I will never forget when the City of Gorman, Texas outlawed abortion. They were the 21st city in the United States to outlaw abortion. One of the female city commissioners in Gorman said, ‘This is a no-brainer. I think we don’t have a choice. This is what we do. This is what we have to do. For the good of this town. For the good of the students. For the good of this community and the people who are around us.’ And, just like that, the Gorman city commission outlawed abortion in a unanimous 5-0 vote. That was also the story of Hayes Center. I wish that had been the story of Wallace.”

Dickson then let out a chuckle, “But then again, I also wish that had been the story of Lubbock.” Out of the 51 cities which have outlawed abortion in the United States, Dickson says Lubbock is the only one whose decision has been cast by a vote of the people. However, this November, Dickson expects that to change. In Texas, the cities of Abilene, Athens, Plainview, and San Angelo all have ordinances on their ballot which would enact further restrictions on abortion. Dickson said, with the addition of Wallace, there are now nine municipalities whose residents will be voting on abortion bans within the borders of their communities this November.

The ACLU of Nebraska has called the “Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn” initiative led by Dickson a “national, extremist effort to shame others and push abortion care out of reach.”

