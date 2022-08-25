Biden’s student loan forgiveness impacts thousands of Nebraskans

Biden forgives up to $20,000 in student loan debt.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden delivered on his longtime promise to reduce or eliminate student loan debt for millions of Americans.

Nebraskans owe more than $8 billion of the $1.6 trillion total debt--private and federal--owned by student borrowers in the U.S., according to Lending Tree. The plan will eliminate thousands of dollars in debt for those who qualify.

“I think there is a need for our students to look at how they’re going to repay those loans,” EducationQuest’s Jodi Vanden Berge said. “A lot of students were impacted by the pandemic, and so basically ... what the federal government has decided is that they’re going to have a one-time pandemic related loan cancellation.”

Individuals making less than $125,000 a year and families making less than $250,000 qualify for $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiveness. Students who went to college on Pell grants qualify for up to $20,000. People will be able to cap their loan repayments at 5 percent of monthly income, and the Biden Administration paused loan repayments through December.

Thomas Ochsner, director of scholarships and financial aid at Nebraska Wesleyan, said Wednesday’s announcement won’t result in higher tuition costs, at least not at Wesleyan.

“We’re not going to automatically just because they’re cancelling loans or they double the federal Pell grant like they’re trying to do, we’re not going to just automatically increase our tuition because of that,” Ochsner said. “If they do double the Pell grant, that just means more money that’s able to help those students.”

According to EducationQuest, students in Nebraska have an average of $24,000 student loan debt. President Biden said the Department of Education will release more guidance about how to apply for the debt relief program in the coming weeks.

