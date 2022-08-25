Booking open for new Houston flights from Lincoln Airport

A United Airlines plane taxis outside the Lincoln airport.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled.

“We have been trying to get a Texas market for a while, it’s been something on our radars. We know a lot of Nebraskans like to travel south whether its to get to Mexico or hit a connection or go somewhere else. We haven’t had a warm destination for awhile so Houston is perfect for us,” Rachel Barth, Communications Director for the Lincoln Airport Authority said.

Those flights will begin Sept. 2, taking passengers to George Bush International Airport daily.

The new flight service was paid for by a federal aviation grant of about $750,000, and the airport still has upwards of $3 million in COVID funding from the city and county. The airport authority is still in the process of using that money to either attract a new airline or a new route.

Currently, United is the only airline serving Lincoln, with flights to and from Denver and Chicago. Delta stopped its services at the Lincoln Airport earlier this year.

Lincoln Airport Arrivals & Departures

