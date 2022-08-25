Friday Forecast: Remaining Above Average

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday looks to be another hot day with temperatures above average for late August. The weekend should be hot too. The chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms continues for Friday and this weekend as well.

Friday will begin partly to mostly cloudy with the potential for some areas of patchy fog. There could be some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in parts of Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa in the morning. The afternoon should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s. It will likely be muggy across much of Central and Eastern Nebraska. Winds are going to be south and southeast at 5 to 15 mph. There could be some isolated showers and thunderstorms in Northern Nebraska and the panhandle Friday night.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy in Central and Eastern Nebraska. In Western Nebraska, the bulk of the day will likely be mostly sunny. While there could be some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon, the best chance of rain looks to be late afternoon and into the evening. In parts of Central and Western Nebraska, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms (20 to 30% chance) are possible. For Eastern Nebraska and Northeastern Kansas, scattered to potentially widespread showers and thunderstorms (30 to 50% chance) are possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Above average temperatures look to continue through early next week before below average temperatures potentially return by Wednesday. Rain chances will continue for Sunday through middle of next week. The better chances, at this time, will be the second half of the weekend and Monday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

