Huskers open season against Northwestern in Ireland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska kicks off its 133rd football season on Saturday when the Huskers take on the Northwestern Wildcats at the Aer Lingus Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Saturday’s season opener will be the 1,358th game in Nebraska football history but only the second played on foreign soil.

The only other international game in Husker history was Nebraska’s victory over Kansas State at the 1992 Coca-Cola Classic in Tokyo, Japan. One year later, Wisconsin defeated Michigan State at the 1993 Coca-Cola Classic in Tokyo, which to date is the only Big Ten Conference game played outside of the United States. Saturday’s game marks the earliest date of a conference matchup in Big Ten history.

Head Coach Scott Frost begins his fifth season at his alma mater in 2022, while Saturday’s contest will mark Pat Fitzgerald’s 200th game as Northwestern’s head coach. Nebraska won last year’s matchup in Lincoln 56-7, scoring its most points ever in a Big Ten Conference game and posting its largest margin of victory (49 points) in a Big Ten game and in any conference game since 2001.

Before last year’s Husker win, each of the previous four meetings between Nebraska and Northwestern had been decided by one score, including back-to-back overtime wins for the Wildcats in 2017 and 2018. Overall, eight of the first 11 Big Ten meetings between the two programs have been one-score games.

Nebraska returns 46 letter winners from last year’s team, bringing back five full-time defensive starters and four offensive starters plus nine other players (seven on offense and two on defense) who started multiple games in 2021. The Huskers have bolstered their roster with the addition of 44 newcomers, including 22 transfers, 18 of whom have previous playing experience at the FBS or FCS level.

Kickoff between Nebraska and Northwestern on Saturday is set for 11:30 a.m. (Central), with television coverage on FOX and radio coverage on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com.

