Lincoln Police make arrest in Casey’s convenience store shooting

Dominic Gomez
Dominic Gomez(Lincoln Police)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened Aug. 20 at a Casey’s convenience store in north Lincoln.

Dominic Gomez, 18, was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Assault, Use of a Deadly Weapon To Commit a Felony and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.

Officers responded to the Casey’s near 27th and Superior Streets around 11 p.m. on a report of a man who had been shot. Officers found a 31-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a local hospital. The victim has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Police believe the victim was the shooter’s intended target.

Investigators continued to follow-up and on Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m., Gomez was taken into custody in the area of South 12th and ‘A’ Streets.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or to make an anonymous report to call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

