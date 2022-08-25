‘N’ sticker on vehicles in Ireland isn’t a Husker hello

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraskans taking in the sights of Ireland this week have been greeted by several red N’s, similar to the ones you see on Nebraska football helmets. You can find them on cars all over Ireland. But they’re not a sign that you’re passing a Husker fan on the road.

The N stickers on vehicles in Ireland stand for “Novice Driver” and meant to signal that an inexperienced driver is behind the wheel. Drivers must display the N-plates on their vehicle for two years after receiving their first full drivers license.

No, this is not a Nebraska sticker. But these are on many cars in Ireland. Stands for “Novice Driver.” pic.twitter.com/Y4rP33SGdA — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 23, 2022

