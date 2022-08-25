‘N’ sticker on vehicles in Ireland isn’t a Husker hello

People learning to drive in Ireland have to put a big 'N' sticker on their car, which looks...
People learning to drive in Ireland have to put a big 'N' sticker on their car, which looks very similar the the N you see on Nebraska football helmets.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraskans taking in the sights of Ireland this week have been greeted by several red N’s, similar to the ones you see on Nebraska football helmets. You can find them on cars all over Ireland. But they’re not a sign that you’re passing a Husker fan on the road.

The N stickers on vehicles in Ireland stand for “Novice Driver” and meant to signal that an inexperienced driver is behind the wheel. Drivers must display the N-plates on their vehicle for two years after receiving their first full drivers license.

