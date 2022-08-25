Nine players given blackshirts ahead of the Huskers practice in Dublin

By Eddie Messel
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football touched down in Ireland on Tuesday and had their first practice outside Aviva Stadium on Wednesday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s practice the Huskers continued their tradition of handing out blackshirts to leaders on the defense and for the first time ever the tradition took place across the pond.

Nine players received blackshirts on Wednesday including Caleb Tannor, Garrett Nelson, Luke Reimer, Nick Henrich, Myles Farmer, Ty Robinson, Marquese Buford Jr., Quinton Newsome and Colton Feist.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said all nine guys deserved the honor of being awarded blackshirts and that their will be more to come as the year goes on. The Huskers kick off the season against Northwestern in week zero on August 27.

