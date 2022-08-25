Thursday Forecast: Warm with the chance for rain & storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will push through the 1011 region today and cause temperatures to range from the 80s to 90s. There is a chance for rain and in the eastern areas this morning but we should be dry by lunchtime. The chance for rain returns late tonight.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for rain and storms in the morning and then again late tonight. High temperatures will range from the low 80s to mid to upper 90s. A cold front will push through the area and will only push through the northern half of the state. The cold front looks to only have made it to the I-80 corridor by this afternoon...therefore..... it will be much warmer areas south and along the interstate. As for the chance for rain.... this morning scattered showers and storms are possible in the eastern and north central portions of the state. Then late tonight and into the overnight hours we will see another chance for rain and storms. There is no threat for severe weather in our area. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the low to mid 60s.

Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm! Overall, majority of the area will stay dry throughout the day but isolated showers and storms are possible along the eastern border in the morning and in the west in the evening. High temperatures will be in the 80s for the northeastern areas and the 90s for the rest of us. Overnight lows will only drop to the 60s and 70s.

