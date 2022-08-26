FBI arrests Grand Island man for child porn

The FBI arrested Meyer Thursday night.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is in jail after the FBI arrested him for creating child porn.

Scott Meyer, 33, is charged in Hall County with visual depiction of explicit sexual content. He is scheduled for a probable cause hearing Sept. 26.

Court records show FBI agents and Hall County deputies had a warrant and searched Meyer’s residence Thursday night. During an interview with the FBI, Meyer admitted that he had created child pornography. The FBI agents said images showed children performing pornographic activities.

State records show Meyer is a registered sex offender for a conviction in 2013. If convicted on the pornography charge, Meyer could get up to four years in prison. He’s being held in the Hall County jail on $100,000 bond.

