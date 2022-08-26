Former Omaha Police officer arrested after robbery, carjacking

By Brian Mastre
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former city police officer, fired from the force six years ago, has been arrested for robbery.

According to the OPD report, former officer Wendy Redding, 48, was involved in a carjacking. Redding was fired from the Omaha Police Department in 2016 after 22 years with the force.

Wendy Redding, 48.(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

She’s currently in the Douglas County Jail awaiting her first court appearance scheduled for Friday.

According to the police report, officers talked with a 37-year-old woman Monday night who said Redding attempted to hit her with a white truck at 90th and Dodge streets. When she pulled over, Redding allegedly grabbed her by the arm, pulled her from the Cadillac Escalade, and left in the SUV, the report states.

The SUV belongs to Dusten Schaffer, 40, a former boyfriend of Redding, according to court documents. Schaffer is currently in jail for violating a protection order taken out by Redding.

He said he gave the other woman permission to drive his truck.

The former Omaha officer and the pickup’s owner dated in the past, and according to a June protection order application, Redding wrote that Schaffer had threatened to kill her repeatedly — she had 12 hours of threatening texts saved on her phone.

