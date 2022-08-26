Friday Forecast: Hot with rain and storm chances

Rain chances in the eastern areas this morning. Highs in the 80s and 90s.
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Overall, Friday will be cloudy, hot with the slight chance for rain and storms. Temperatures heat back up into the 90s this afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible in the morning and evening. The chance for rain will continue into the weekend.

Friday high temperatures will reach the upper 80s and 90s across the area. We will see pretty cloudy conditions (partly to mostly cloudy skies). The eastern areas will have the chance to see isolated to scattered rain and storms in the morning hours. Then we all should stay dry for the afternoon hours. Then another round of isolated rain chances will develop this evening in the southwest and parts of eastern Nebraska. There is no threat for severe weather. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Saturday temperatures will cool down and the chance for rain and storms will become widespread across the 1011 territory. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Widely scattered showers and storms will be possible in the southwest and eastern areas in the early afternoon through the evening. Then isolated rain and storms will become widespread in the evening and overnight hours for 1011 area. There is no threat for severe weather at this time. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s.

Saturday High Tempertures
Saturday High Tempertures(KOLN)

Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s for the weekend and then cool down to the 80s for next week. The chances for precipitation will remain in the forecast for the next week. The best chance for Lincoln will be Saturday into Sunday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

