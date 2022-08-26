Happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are a number of events happening in the Capital City this weekend. Here are a few ideas in a list compiled by the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

FMCA’s 105th International Convention & RV Expo Presented By Blue Ox

Join thousands of RVers for the Family Motor Coach Association’s 105th International Convention & RV Expo. You’ll discover activities throughout the four-day event that will have you grinning from ear to ear.

Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; See website for prices

More info: HERE

Downtown 101

Downtown 101 is an event to introduce you to the downtown area and businesses, brought to you by the Downtown Lincoln Association. Restaurants, retail, arts, housing, entertainment and more will all be in one place on one night. There will be live entertainment, lots of fun activities and plenty of free merchandise to take home!

Friday 5-7 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

My Big Fat Greek Festival

Are you ready for a Greek festival! They will have authentic Greek meals and pastries, drinks, auctions and a children’s booth. Bring family and friends to celebrate the Greek way. Don’t forget to also stop by on Saturday, August 27, you will get to see the Zorbas live and Greek dancers from Omaha!

Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Bring a non-perishable food item or present free ticket from My Big Fat Greek Festival Facebook page

More info: HERE

Alan Jackson

The three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year will thrill audiences - visiting cities and areas he hasn’t in several years for the last time - as fans relive hits like “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’ Clock Somewhere.” Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road Tour time has FlNALLY come! You don’t want to miss this concert!

Friday 7 p.m.; Tickets start at $50 with fees

More info: HERE

2022 Haymarket Park Beerfest

The annual Haymarket Park BeerFest features dozens of breweries and over a hundred different varieties of beers and adult beverages to sample. Upon entry you will receive a sampling mug. Every brewery tent will provide 3oz-5oz samples of their beers on hand.

Saturday 6 p.m.; Tickets start at $20

More info: HERE

