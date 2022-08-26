HS Football highlights and scores (Aug.25)
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highlights and scores from high school football games on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Adams Central 28, Minden 7
Dundy County Stratton 54, Julesburg, CO (Sedgwick County) 14
Fairbury 35, Tri County 0
Gretna 44, Omaha Burke 0
Hay Springs 28, Paxton 6
Johnson-Brock 46, Southern 6
Maywood-Hayes Center 41, Sutherland 22
Omaha Westview 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0 (Forfeit)
Shelton 58, Elba 12
Southwest 60, South Platte 6
Sterling 49, Heartland Lutheran 13
Kearney 14, Lincoln East 6
