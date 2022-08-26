HS Football highlights and scores (Aug.25)

By Eddie Messel
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highlights and scores from high school football games on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Adams Central 28, Minden 7

Dundy County Stratton 54, Julesburg, CO (Sedgwick County) 14

Fairbury 35, Tri County 0

Gretna 44, Omaha Burke 0

Hay Springs 28, Paxton 6

Johnson-Brock 46, Southern 6

Maywood-Hayes Center 41, Sutherland 22

Omaha Westview 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0 (Forfeit)

Shelton 58, Elba 12

Southwest 60, South Platte 6

Sterling 49, Heartland Lutheran 13

Kearney 14, Lincoln East 6

