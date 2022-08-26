HS Volleyball highlights and scores (Aug. 25)

By Eddie Messel
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highlights and scores from week one of high school volleyball on Thursday, August 25th.

Thursday (08/25/2022)

Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-3, 25-8, 25-18 (3-0)

Amherst def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-19, 25-13 (2-0)

Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-11 (2-0)

Ansley-Litchfield def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-20 (2-0)

Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 25-14, 25-9, 25-13 (3-0)

Arthur County def. Garden County, 26-24, 17-25, 25-19 (2-1)

Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18 (2-1

)Auburn def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17 (3-0)

Aurora def. Wahoo, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18 (2-1)

BDS def. Palmyra, 25-20, 25-18 (2-0)

BDS def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 25-15 (2-0)

Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 25-15, 25-17 (2-0)

Beatrice def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-22, 25-23 (2-0)

Bennington def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-10, 25-11, 25-12 (3-0)

Bertrand def. South Platte, 25-12, 25-20 (2-0)

Cambridge def. Wallace, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16 (3-0)

Cedar Catholic def. Homer, 25-15, 25-15 (2-0)

Cedar Catholic def. Randolph, 25-18, 25-20 (2-0)

Chadron def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 (3-0)

Crete def. Beatrice, 25-17, 25-16 (2-0)

Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21 (3-1)

Cross County def. Fullerton, 25-22, 25-15, 25-15 (3-0)

Dorchester def. East Butler, 25-23, 25-20, 25-17 (3-0)

Douglas County West def. Conestoga, 25-12, 25-11, 25-13 (3-0)

Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-20, 25-9, 25-17 (3-0)

Fairbury def. Freeman, 25-9, 25-16, 25-15 (3-0)

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lourdes Central Catholic, 25-19, 25-16, 19-25, 25-14 (3-1)

Falls City def. Johnson-Brock, 25-17, 25-23 (2-0)

Falls City def. Southern, 25-19, 25-7 (2-0)

Fort Calhoun def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-17, 25-13 (3-0)

Garden County def. Hyannis, 25-9, 25-6 (2-0)

Gering def. Alliance, 25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17 (3-1)

Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-21 (2-0)

Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-6, 25-17 (3-0)

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Northwest, 25-22, 25-20, 25-11 (3-0)

Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Aquinas Catholic, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 (3-0)

Harvard def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-20, 26-24 (2-0)

Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-21, 25-22 (2-0)

Hershey def. Broken Bow, 20-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13 (3-2)

Hi-Line def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17 (3-0)

Johnson County Central def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-16 (2-0)

Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-10, 25-12 (2-0)

Kearney Catholic def. Scotus Central Catholic, 25-15, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19 (3-1)

Kearney def. Lincoln North Star, 21-25, 20-25, 26-24, 26-24, 15-12 (3-2)

Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-18 (2-0)

Kenesaw def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-11, 25-17 (2-0)

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Battle Creek, 25-18, 25-22 (2-0)

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. West Point-Beemer, 25-12, 29-27 (2-0)

Lewiston def. Friend, 25-21, 25-21 (2-0)

Lewiston def. Pawnee City, 21-25, 26-24, 25-22 (2-1)

Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 25-16, 26-24, 25-18 (3-0)

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln High, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21, 29-31, 15-9 (3-2)

Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-14, 25-15 (3-0)

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-9 (2-0)

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder def. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 25-13, 25-11 (2-0)

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 11-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-13 (3-1)

Malcolm def. Raymond Central, 25-10, 25-21, 25-16 (3-0)

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-18, 25-13 (2-0)

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-14, 25-21 (2-0)

McCook def. Lexington, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19 (3-1)

Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 25-17, 25-15, 21-25, 25-23 (3-1)

Meridian def. Blue Hill, 25-20, 25-16, 25-22 (3-0)

Norris def. Aurora, 25-23, 25-12 (2-0)Norris def. Wahoo, 25-16, 25-18 (2-0)

Oakland-Craig def. Howells-Dodge, 22-25, 25-12, 25-19, 23-25, 15-10 (3-2)

Omaha Brownell Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-6, 25-10 (2-0)

Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson, 25-20, 26-24 (2-0)

Omaha Gross Catholic def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 23-25, 16-14 (3-2)

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-16, 25-19 (2-0)

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-9, 27-25 (2-0)

Osceola def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-13 (2-0)

Palmyra def. Tri County, 25-12, 25-16 (2-0)

Pawnee City def. Friend, 25-15, 25-18 (2-0)

Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23 (2-1)

Platteview def. Ralston, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16 (3-0)

Potter-Dix def. Leyton, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19 (2-1)

Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 25-14, 25-12 (2-0)

Ravenna def. Central City, 25-21, 25-8, 25-17 (3-0)

Shelton def. Nebraska Christian, 25-13, 25-27, 25-16, 25-23 (3-1)

Silver Lake def. McCool Junction, 25-13, 25-15, 25-6 (3-0)

Southwest def. Bertrand, 25-9, 25-16 (2-0)

Southwest def. South Platte, 25-12, 25-7 (2-0)

St. Mary’s def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-14 (2-0)

St. Mary’s def. Wausa, 25-16, 25-22 (2-0)

St. Paul def. David City, 25-23, 25-15, 25-19 (3-0)

Stuart def. Twin Loup, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22 (3-0)

Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-12, 25-22 (2-0)

Summerland def. West Holt, 25-17, 25-19 (2-0)

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Gibbon, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16 (3-0)

Superior def. Thayer Central, 25-14, 25-20, 25-19 (3-0)

Sutton def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18 (3-0)

Tekamah-Herman def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 25-11 (3-1)

Wakefield def. Plainview, 25-16, 16-25, 25-16, 27-25 (3-1)

Wausa def. Bloomfield, 25-17, 25-15 (2-0)

West Holt def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 25-23 (2-0)

Wilber-Clatonia def. Tri County, 25-23, 25-20 (2-0)

Winside def. Creighton, 25-13, 25-20, 25-19 (3-0)

Wisner-Pilger def. Schuyler, 25-14, 25-8, 25-19 (3-0)

Wood River def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19 (3-0)

Wynot def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12 (3-0)

Yutan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-20 (2-0)

Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 24-26, 25-12, 25-16 (2-1)

