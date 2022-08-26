Husker spirit on full display for pep rally in Ireland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football Team has plenty of support behind them going into Saturday’s game overseas. Husker fans showed up in droves in Dublin for a pep rally.

An estimated 5,000 fans attended Nebraska’s pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Ireland. Husker Nation was entertained by the Nebraska pep band, cheerleaders, along with appearances by Athletic Director Trev Alberts and Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost.

“We’ve been working for this for a long time,” a smiling Frost said. “Tomorrow we actually get to go play ball. And it’s time.”

“It was a great time,” said Marilyn Glaser, Lincoln. “There’s a ton of people here from Nebraska. A ton. It was wonderful.”

Some Nebraska players joined Scott Frost while he was on stage. They even fielded some questions.

“People are fired up,” said John Hughes, Seward. “Everybody had their red on, everybody’s excited to be in Dublin, excited for a new Husker season and things are looking good. I think we’re going to surprise some people this year.”

The promotor the Aer Lingus College Football Classic was impressed with Nebraska’s presence in Ireland. “You guys really take your sports so seriously,” Padriac O’Kaine said. “You wear your colors, your pageantry, the cheerleading, bands -- Dublin loves it. This is why we’re so excited to host college football games here on an annual basis.”

Nebraska plays Northwestern on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. CT. Fans can watch it on FOX.

"We've been planning and thinking about this for a long time... Tomorrow we get to go play ball. And its time."



Frost to #Huskers fans at Nebraska's Pep Rally in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/GiKSX6apIo — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 26, 2022

"You guys really take your sports so seriously. You wear your colors...Your pageantry, the bands. Dublin loves it. This is why we're so excited to host college football games here on an annual basis."



Padraic O'Kane, promoter of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic pic.twitter.com/i01JGBSeSE — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 26, 2022

Pat Fitzgerald's message to Northwestern fans:



"I hope you party like you-know-what... Celebrate hard tomorrow in the arena. Its a great stadium. Aviva is awesome." pic.twitter.com/OnQEfX8vE9 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 26, 2022

Are you kidding me!!!? Best fans in the world. GBR. pic.twitter.com/wgdFbq6tky — Trev Alberts (@TrevAlberts) August 26, 2022

Frost on stage pic.twitter.com/54OenhZDmw — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 26, 2022

Scott Frost with his arm around Michael Booker III while looking out at the crowd of 5,000 fans at Nebraska’s Pep Rally in Dublin #Huskers pic.twitter.com/ssUwkqKyNI — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 26, 2022

Nebraska Pep Rally view from the stage pic.twitter.com/PSHxxQtIJG — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 26, 2022

“Go Big Red” chants at Nebraska’s Pep Rally in Dublin pic.twitter.com/P7xiC1V93z — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 26, 2022

Game organizer with Aer Lingus says a crowd of 40,000 fans are expected Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. 24,000 of those are locals. — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 26, 2022

Northwestern cheerleader Brea Lassek is from Columbus, Nebraska. 2020 grad at Scotus High School. Studying sports journalism in Evanston. pic.twitter.com/cVKdgPUZdd — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 26, 2022

The correct Northwestern mascot pic.twitter.com/8spFpGbiVS — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 26, 2022

ESPN personality & Northwestern grad Michael Wilbon pic.twitter.com/n0D0bK2X0U — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 26, 2022

Northwestern Pep Rally in Dublin. Fitzgerald & players are here. pic.twitter.com/oVVVZpjcU1 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 26, 2022

Sweet treat at the appropriately-named Cloud Nine. Yes, that is a bubble waffle cone. pic.twitter.com/luYM8pCzAD — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 26, 2022

Man-on-the-street interview with a Northwestern fan. pic.twitter.com/2p30dUF3Ih — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.