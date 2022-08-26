Husker spirit on full display for pep rally in Ireland

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football Team has plenty of support behind them going into Saturday’s game overseas. Husker fans showed up in droves in Dublin for a pep rally.

An estimated 5,000 fans attended Nebraska’s pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Ireland. Husker Nation was entertained by the Nebraska pep band, cheerleaders, along with appearances by Athletic Director Trev Alberts and Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost.

“We’ve been working for this for a long time,” a smiling Frost said. “Tomorrow we actually get to go play ball. And it’s time.”

“It was a great time,” said Marilyn Glaser, Lincoln. “There’s a ton of people here from Nebraska. A ton. It was wonderful.”

Some Nebraska players joined Scott Frost while he was on stage. They even fielded some questions.

“People are fired up,” said John Hughes, Seward. “Everybody had their red on, everybody’s excited to be in Dublin, excited for a new Husker season and things are looking good. I think we’re going to surprise some people this year.”

The promotor the Aer Lingus College Football Classic was impressed with Nebraska’s presence in Ireland. “You guys really take your sports so seriously,” Padriac O’Kaine said. “You wear your colors, your pageantry, the cheerleading, bands -- Dublin loves it. This is why we’re so excited to host college football games here on an annual basis.”

Nebraska plays Northwestern on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. CT. Fans can watch it on FOX.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People learning to drive in Ireland have to put a big 'N' sticker on their car, which looks...
‘N’ sticker on vehicles in Ireland isn’t a Husker hello
Dominic Gomez
Lincoln Police make arrest in Casey’s convenience store shooting
Lincoln business owner recovering after bus falls on his chest.
Lincoln business owner recovering after bus falls on his chest
The Cass County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a homicide south of Plattsmouth.
Man arrested in Cass County homicide investigation
Officials identify body discovered in northwest Otoe County

Latest News

Huskers cruise past Islanders in season opener
The Nebraska Football Team has plenty of support behind them going into Saturday’s game...
Husker spirit on full display for pep rally in Ireland (5 p.m.)
Scott Frost talks to the media following practice in Ireland on Thursday.
Huskers have fun on and off the field in Ireland
Nine players given blackshirts ahead of the Huskers practice in Dublin