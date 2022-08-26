Man arrested in Cass County homicide investigation

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KOLN) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a woman in eastern Cass County.

Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home south of Plattsmouth on Highway 75 for a possible disturbance Thursday afternoon.

On scene, investigators noted a small fire had been extinguished and a woman’s body was found on the floor of the living room surrounded by blood.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman, later identified as Mary Blackwell, 55, had multiple lacerations and a fatal stab wound to her chest from a knife.

Blackwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jabari Parsons, 18, who was located at the scene was arrested and booked on charges of first- and second-degree murder, according to CCSO.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

