Man arrested in Cass County homicide investigation

The Cass County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a homicide south of Plattsmouth.
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KOLN) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a woman in eastern Cass County.

Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home south of Plattsmouth on Highway 75 for a possible disturbance Thursday afternoon.

On scene, investigators noted a small fire had been extinguished and a woman’s body was found on the floor of the living room surrounded by blood.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman, later identified as Mary Blackwell, 55, had multiple lacerations and a fatal stab wound to her chest from a knife.

Blackwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jabari Parsons, 18, who was located at the scene was arrested and booked on charges of first- and second-degree murder, according to CCSO.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.

