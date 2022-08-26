Person killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola

(Source: MGN)
By Laura Halm
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly head-on crash involving a semi.

According to Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig, it happened on Thursday at 11:20 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office and Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department were dispatched to an area of Highway 92 near mile marker 395, just west of Osceola for an injury crash.

According to Sheriff Ladwig, a Chevy Suburban was traveling westbound on Highway 92 when it crossed the center line, striking a semi head on.

Deputies said following the collision between the semi and suburban, the suburban caught on fire.

PCSO said the driver of the suburban was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the semi was transported by ambulance to Annie Jeffrey Health Center in Osceola with non life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Ladwig said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday for the driver of the suburban but no names are being released at this time during an on going investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Gomez
Lincoln Police make arrest in Casey’s convenience store shooting
People learning to drive in Ireland have to put a big 'N' sticker on their car, which looks...
‘N’ sticker on vehicles in Ireland isn’t a Husker hello
Officials identify body discovered in northwest Otoe County
Generic ambulance photo
Man suffers traumatic injuries after falling from truck in Lincoln
Pinnacle Bank Arena opened in Lincoln in 2013.
Nearly a decade later, stakeholders say Pinnacle Bank Arena is smashing success, but debt still looms

Latest News

The Cass County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a homicide south of Plattsmouth.
Man arrested in Cass County homicide investigation
Administrators at a Grand Island high school have shut down its student newspaper days after...
Grand Island school leaders close school newspaper following LGBTQ issue
Registered dietician Amber Pankonin shared a recipe for Irish Stew using Nebraska beef ahead of...
10/11 This Morning: Foodie Friday
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a woman in eastern Cass County.
Man arrested in Cass County homicide investigation