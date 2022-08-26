Person killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola

OSCEOLA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly head-on crash involving a semi.

According to Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig, it happened on Thursday at 11:20 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office and Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department were dispatched to an area of Highway 92 near mile marker 395, just west of Osceola for an injury crash.

According to Sheriff Ladwig, a Chevy Suburban was traveling westbound on Highway 92 when it crossed the center line, striking a semi head on.

Deputies said following the collision between the semi and suburban, the suburban caught on fire.

PCSO said the driver of the suburban was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the semi was transported by ambulance to Annie Jeffrey Health Center in Osceola with non life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Ladwig said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday for the driver of the suburban but no names are being released at this time during an on going investigation.

