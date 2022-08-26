Rain chances this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times this weekend. A wide range of temperatures are likely across the area Saturday. Sunday should be hot across Nebraska and Northern Kansas. Most of next week looks to be cooler.

An upper level disturbance will move across the area Saturday. The best chance (40 to 60%) for showers and thunderstorms will be in Southern and Eastern Nebraska as well as Northern Kansas. Showers and thunderstorms should develop in Southwest Nebraska and Northwest Kansas early in the morning and then move east-northeast through the day. Rain is going to remain possible (40 to 60% chance) for much of Eastern Nebraska and Northeast Kansas Saturday night into early Sunday morning. There is a marginal risk of severe weather in Eastern Nebraska and Northern Kansas. Isolated severe storms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. High temperatures should range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s for most of the area. Parts of Western Nebraska and the panhandle could reach the low to mid 90s for highs. Wind speeds this weekend look to be 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in part of Eastern Nebraska and Northern Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

There is a chance of lingering showers and thunderstorms early Sunday in Eastern Nebraska and Northeastern Kansas. The bulk of Sunday looks to be mostly sunny. The afternoon will be hot and a bit muggy with high temperatures around 90 to 100 for most of the area. There is a chance of rain for part of Northern Kansas and Southeastern Nebraska Sunday evening.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Much of next week looks to be cooler with highs in the 80s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out on any day at this time.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

