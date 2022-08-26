Week 1 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Aug. 26)

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 1 of the 2022 High School football season. Eddie Messel is here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Potter-Dix 85, Minatare 6

Sioux County 78, Creek Valley 0

Thayer Central 46, McCool Junction 15

Wynot 28, Hartington-Newcastle 20

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Ainsworth: North Central VS Ainsworth

@ Alma: Axtell VS Alma

@ Aquinas Catholic: Scotus Central Catholic VS Aquinas Catholic

@ Arapahoe: Arcadia-Loup City VS Arapahoe

@ Arlington: Raymond Central VS Arlington

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Columbus Lakeview VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ Aurora: Northwest VS Aurora

@ BDS : High Plains Community VS BDS

@ Battle Creek: Archbishop Bergan VS Battle Creek

@ Bayard: Hitchcock County VS Bayard

@ Beatrice: Gross Catholic VS Beatrice

@ Bellevue East: Lincoln Northeast VS Bellevue East

@ Bennington: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Bennington

@ Bertrand: Overton VS Bertrand

@ Blair: Plattsmouth VS Blair

@ Boone Central: Broken Bow VS Boone Central

@ Boys Town: Auburn VS Boys Town

@ Burwell: Sandhills/Thedford VS Burwell

@ Cedar Catholic: Tekamah-Herman VS Cedar Catholic

@ Centennial: North Bend Central VS Centennial

@ Central City: Ord VS Central City

@ Central Valley: Fullerton VS Central Valley

@ Chase County: Alliance VS Chase County

@ Clarkson/Leigh: EMF VS Clarkson/Leigh

@ Cody-Kilgore: Wallace VS Cody-Kilgore

@ Columbus: Norfolk VS Columbus

@ Crawford: Edgemont, SD VS Crawford

@ Creighton Preparatory School: Omaha Westside VS Creighton Preparatory School

@ Creighton: CWC VS Creighton

@ Deshler: Giltner VS Deshler

@ Diller-Odell: Osceola VS Diller-Odell

@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Kearney Catholic VS Doniphan-Trumbull

@ Douglas County West: West Point-Beemer VS Douglas County West

@ Elkhorn North: Hastings VS Elkhorn North

@ Elkhorn Valley: Pender VS Elkhorn Valley

@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Elmwood-Murdock VS Falls City Sacred Heart

@ Falls City: Platteview VS Falls City

@ Fillmore Central: David City VS Fillmore Central

@ Freeman: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Freeman

@ Fremont: Papillion-LaVista South VS Fremont

@ Garden County: Arthur County VS Garden County

@ Gering: Torrington, WY VS Gering

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Centura VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic

@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Wilber-Clatonia VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Heartland: Shelby-Rising City VS Heartland

@ Hemingford: Leyton VS Hemingford

@ Hershey: Gibbon VS Hershey

@ Homer: Bancroft-Rosalie VS Homer

@ Howells-Dodge: Neligh-Oakdale VS Howells-Dodge

@ Humphrey St. Francis: EPPJ VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

@ Kimball: Hyannis VS Kimball

@ Lawrence-Nelson: Superior VS Lawrence-Nelson

@ Lewiston: Hampton VS Lewiston

@ Lincoln Christian: Lincoln Lutheran VS Lincoln Christian

@ Lincoln Northwest: Ralston VS Lincoln Northwest

@ Lincoln Pius X: Scottsbluff VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Lincoln Southeast: Elkhorn South VS Lincoln Southeast

@ Lincoln Southwest: Lincoln High VS Lincoln Southwest

@ Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS): Ponca VS Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)

@ Loomis: Kenesaw VS Loomis

@ Louisville: Syracuse VS Louisville

@ Lutheran High Northeast: Wisner-Pilger VS Lutheran High Northeast

@ Lyons-Decatur Northeast: TCNE (Tri County Northeast) VS Lyons-Decatur Northeast

@ Madison: Nebraska Christian VS Madison

@ Malcolm: Yutan VS Malcolm

@ McCook: Cozad VS McCook

@ Mead: Johnson County Central VS Mead

@ Medicine Valley: Mullen VS Medicine Valley

@ Milford: Bishop Neumann VS Milford

@ Millard South: Millard West VS Millard South

@ Mitchell: Wheatland, WY VS Mitchell

@ Morrill: Maxwell VS Morrill

@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Crete VS Mount Michael Benedictine

@ Nebraska Lutheran: East Butler VS Nebraska Lutheran

@ Norris: Seward VS Norris

@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Cambridge VS North Platte St. Patrick’s

@ North Platte: Grand Island VS North Platte

@ ONeill: St. Paul VS ONeill

@ Oakland-Craig: Norfolk Catholic VS Oakland-Craig

@ Ogallala: Gothenburg VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Benson: Lincoln North Star VS Omaha Benson

@ Omaha Brownell Talbot: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Omaha Brownell Talbot

@ Omaha Central: Omaha Northwest VS Omaha Central

@ Omaha Christian Academy: Cedar Bluffs VS Omaha Christian Academy

@ Omaha Concordia: Schuyler VS Omaha Concordia

@ Omaha North: Bellevue West VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Wayne VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic

@ Omaha South: Omaha Bryan VS Omaha South

@ Osmond: Boyd County VS Osmond

@ Palmer: Silver Lake VS Palmer

@ Palmyra: Weeping Water VS Palmyra

@ Papillion-LaVista: Millard North VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Pierce: Wahoo VS Pierce

@ Plainview: Wakefield VS Plainview

@ Pleasanton: Hi-Line VS Pleasanton

@ Randolph: Walthill VS Randolph

@ Ravenna: Ansley-Litchfield VS Ravenna

@ Sandy Creek: Blue Hill VS Sandy Creek

@ Sidney: Holdrege VS Sidney

@ Southern Valley: Sandhills Valley VS Southern Valley

@ St. Edward: Dorchester VS St. Edward

@ Stanton: Riverside VS Stanton

@ Summerland: Crofton VS Summerland

@ Sutton: Cross County VS Sutton

@ Twin River: Conestoga VS Twin River

@ Valentine: West Holt VS Valentine

@ Wauneta-Palisade: Banner County VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ Wausa: St. Mary’s VS Wausa

@ Waverly: Elkhorn High VS Waverly

@ Winside: Bloomfield VS Winside

@ Wood River: Amherst VS Wood River

@ York: Lexington VS York

