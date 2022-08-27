Disturbance halts Wiz Khalifa concert in Indiana, 3 injured

Cellphone video shows concertgoers evacuating following a reported disturbance at a Wiz Khalifa show. (TWITTER, KAHLI ROBEY, CNN, Twitter/Kahli Robey)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Rapper Wiz Khalifa cut short a concert in suburban Indianapolis as people began fleeing the outdoor venue, leaving three with minor injuries, following a disturbance, police said.

People started exiting the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville about 10:30 p.m. Friday after a reported disturbance on part of the amphitheater’s lawn, with some of them shouting about a possible shooting, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Police said in a news release early Saturday that no weapon was found following a sweep of the area at the venue about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

The disturbance happened about 45 minutes into Wiz Khalifa’s show that was part of the Vinyl Verse co-headlining tour with fellow rapper Logic, according to The Indianapolis Star. The music stopped and Wiz Khalifa and his band left the stage immediately.

Three people reported minor injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment after concertgoers “self-evacuated” the amphitheater, where all exits were opened in accordance with the venue’s emergency procedures, police said.

In a parking lot outside, some audience members were making cellphone calls as others wept and held each other, the newspaper reported.

Live Nation, the concert promotion company that owns and operates Ruoff, released a statement Saturday thanking “staff and local authorities for acting quickly to support everyone in attendance.”

Police did not immediately reply to a message seeking details on the nature of the disturbance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a deadly crash at 27th & Cornhusker, late Friday night.
Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash on 27th and Cornhusker
Lincoln business owner recovering after bus falls on his chest.
Lincoln business owner recovering after bus falls on his chest
The Cass County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a homicide south of Plattsmouth.
Man arrested in Cass County homicide investigation
It’s Week 1 of the 2022 High School football season.
Week 1 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Aug. 26)
Person killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola

Latest News

Cellphone video shows concertgoers evacuating following a reported disturbance at a Wiz Khalifa...
RAW: Concertgoers evacuate following disturbance at Wiz Khalifa concert
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth
An 8-year-old found a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina.
8-year-old finds prehistoric shark tooth
Live from Ireland
Live from Ireland, It's Husker Gameday!