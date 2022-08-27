Herrera family pays it forward by organizing 5K in support of first responders and their families

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Around 600 runners, walkers and Lincoln first responders came to Holmes Lake Saturday morning to raise money for families of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The event hit close to home for some in attendance.

“Carrie Herrera is my sister. Carrie’s husband, Mario Herrera is the officer that was shot and killed in Lincoln two years ago; he was shot two years ago yesterday, actually,” said Melissa Wood, volunteer director for the Lincoln Tunnel to Towers 5K.

Melissa Wood and her sister, Carrie Herrera, brought the Tunnel to Towers 5K to the Capital City to pay it forward after the non-profit helped their family following Mario’s death.

“Shortly after he was killed, Tunnel to Towers reached out to us and wanted to pay off Carrie’s mortgage, which was just amazing and huge for her family,” Wood said. “They want to help keep families with children in their homes for that stability.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is a national non-profit that helps families who lost a first responder or military member in the line of duty pay off their mortgages, as well as build smart homes for veterans injured in the line of duty.

Woods says hosting a 5K for the non-profit is the perfect way to honor Mario, and the date of the race is symbolic.

“We really thought it would be special to do it on the second anniversary of around when he was killed, to kind of have something positive during this sad time for our family that we can, we can do good,” Wood said.

Investigators who served alongside Mario participated in Saturday’s 5K.

“It really took Mario and this tragic event to make us aware of this foundation,” Lincoln Police Investigator Jason Adams said. “They brought their help. They brought their support, they brought their kindness and understanding to us personally.

Investigator Adams ran the 3.1 miles in half of his gear.

“I got to lighten my gear a little bit. Those people that did this and the reason we do this in memory of them didn’t get to lighten their load,” Adams said.

Plans are already in the works for next year’s event.

Also in honor of Mario Herrera, the 12 Days of Hope Blood Drive is underway. The final public blood drive wrapped up Saturday, but people are still encouraged to give blood at their local blood banks.

