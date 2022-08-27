House fire in southwest Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several rural fire departments responded to a large house fire near Denton Saturday morning.

The fire on 8109 W Denton Road was reported around 11:50 a.m.

Details are still limited, but witnesses reported seeing heavy smoke. A rural home is located in the area of the fire.

Crete, Southwest, Pleasant Dale and Malcolm fire departments responded to the scene. The State Fire Marshal and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

