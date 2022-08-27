House fire in southwest Lancaster County

Several rural fire departments responded to a large fire near Denton Saturday morning.
Several rural fire departments responded to a large fire near Denton Saturday morning. The fire is beyond the tree line.(Ryan Swanigan, 10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several rural fire departments responded to a large house fire near Denton Saturday morning.

The fire on 8109 W Denton Road was reported around 11:50 a.m.

Details are still limited, but witnesses reported seeing heavy smoke. A rural home is located in the area of the fire.

Crete, Southwest, Pleasant Dale and Malcolm fire departments responded to the scene. The State Fire Marshal and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this story.

