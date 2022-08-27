Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash on 27th and Cornhusker

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man.

According to police, on Friday at 10:15 pm a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching 27th Street. Witnesses reported the motorcycle was speeding and ran the red light. The motorcycle collided with a truck that was southbound on 27th Street. Witnesses and arriving officers attempted to save the motorcyclist’s life. Lincoln Fire and Rescue took the man to the hospital where he died.

Lincoln Police Department Fatality Crash Investigators processed the scene for evidence. The intersection of 27th and Cornhusker was closed for several hours overnight while the investigation took place. Lincoln Police officers are working to notify the family of the man killed.

LPD is asking those with additional information, including video evidence, to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

