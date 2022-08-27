Lincoln Police searching for missing child with autism

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 9-year-old boy.

LPD said Joshua Beltz was last seen at his home near 1st & Belmont at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. He may be wearing a black or navy blue t-shirt, green gym shorts and black sneakers.

Police say Joshua has autism and may not respond to his name and will hide.

“Joshua tends to hide in the immediate area of his residence when he runs away and tends to not respond to his name when called,” police said.

If you see Joshua or have any information, call 402-441-6000.

