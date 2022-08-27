One hospitalized after crash at 27th & Cornhusker

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person has been hospitalized after a crash at 27th & Cornhusker, late Friday night.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the intersection, but further circumstances surrounding the cause of incident are unclear at this time.

We do that at least one person was rushed to a Lincoln hospital, but the extent of their injuries are also unknown. We’re also working to determine how many vehicles were involved, as several were inside an area that Lincoln Police had taped off around the scene.

27th Street has been shut down from Knox to Theresa, as well as Cornhusker from 20th to State Fair Park Drive.

LPD is investigating the incident.

Investigators are currently on scene of a serious injury accident at 27th and Cornhusker. The entire intersection will be closed for several hours. Updates will be provided when the roads open up. — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) August 27, 2022

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

