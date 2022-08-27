Sunday Forecast: Hot & Breezy, Evening Rain Chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A few strong to severe storms are possible this evening in the southeastern counties. The sunshine, heat and humidity return to the 1011 region on Sunday. The chance for rain and storms will return late Sunday evening into the overnight hours. Some storms may be severe.

Saturday: Rain and storms will move through the eastern portions of the state this evening and into the overnight. A few of these storms may be strong to severe. The chance for strong to severe storms is mainly between 4 PM and 8 PM. Main storm threats include damaging winds and small hail. The severe weather threat will diminish as the sun goes down.

A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible this evening in southeastern areas. (KOLN)

The heat and humidity return in full force across the area on Sunday... temperatures will top out in the 90s but with humid conditions it will feel even hotter. In addition, there will be a southerly breeze from 10 to 15 mph and gusting up 25 mph at times. Overall, it will be a mostly sunny and dry day and then the chance for rain and storms will build back into the central and western areas in the evening. Then the chance for rain and storms becomes more widespread throughout the state into the overnight hours. A few of the storms that develop in the parts of eastern Nebraska may be strong to severe. Main storm threats include isolated damaging winds and large hail. Overnight low temperatures will dip to the 50s and 60s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible for portions of the eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

A few lingering showers and storms are possible in the eastern areas through Monday morning. By the time the afternoon rolls around we should be partly to mostly sunny. It will feel significantly nicer than Sunday, as high temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with lower humidity. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the 50s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

No threat for severe weather in our area. Regular thunderstorms possible in the southeast. (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.