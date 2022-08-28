Concession stand destroyed by fire at Two Rivers State Recreation Area
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at the Two Rivers State Recreation Area ended with the total loss of a concession stand.
The fire broke out early Sunday morning around 5 a.m. and engulfed the building.
Waterloo officials say Two Rivers Concessions, which has been a staple of the recreation area for years, is a total loss.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
A GoFundMe has been set up to support the concession stand owners.
