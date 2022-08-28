Concession stand destroyed by fire at Two Rivers State Recreation Area

A concession stand at Two Rivers State Park is a complete loss after a fire
A concession stand at Two Rivers State Park is a complete loss after a fire(Marlo Lundak)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at the Two Rivers State Recreation Area ended with the total loss of a concession stand.

The fire broke out early Sunday morning around 5 a.m. and engulfed the building.

Waterloo officials say Two Rivers Concessions, which has been a staple of the recreation area for years, is a total loss.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the concession stand owners.

Gofundme for donations to the Concession Stand owners

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a deadly crash at 27th & Cornhusker, late Friday night.
LPD update on deadly motorcycle crash at 27th and Cornhusker
Kevin Miller
Lincoln man serving life sentence for gruesome killing of wife dies in custody
Nebraska kicked off its football season on Saturday against the Northwestern Wildcats at the...
Huskers drop season opener in Ireland to Northwestern, 31-28
Generic police lights
Missing Lincoln child found
Ronald Taylor
Missing Lincoln Community Corrections inmate arrested in Las Vegas

Latest News

Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: Warm & Less Humid
Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington (6) catches a pass ahead of Nebraska defensive back...
Free beer was right call at Dublin game says catering firm
This image of a previous year's walk shows the participants gathered to raise awareness of...
Omaha residents get ready for walk to spread awareness of Huntington’s disease
Crews responded to a house fire early Sunday
Omaha house fire causes extensive damage Sunday morning