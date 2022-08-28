Huskers lose against Northwestern with one-score difference

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The season began the same way last year ended, with a one-possession loss. Nine of the last ten games for the Huskers which have been a one-score difference, which includes the defeat against Northwestern in Dublin, at 31-28.

Ireland’s game had many similarities to last year’s, with struggles along the line of scrimmage, questionable decision making, and an inability to put the game away. Nebraska lead by 11 twice against Northwestern.

“These guys need something to believe in,” said Coach Scott Frost. “We need to believe in ourselves as a team. I think they do. I don’t there’s a guy in our locker room who didn’t think we’d win today.”

While the feeling may be similar to the Husker fans, that’s not necessarily the case in the Nebraska locker room. The Husker Roster has 16 transfer additions, plus new coaches, and they’re all determined to buck this one-possession loss trend.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a deadly crash at 27th & Cornhusker, late Friday night.
LPD update on deadly motorcycle crash at 27th and Cornhusker
Kevin Miller
Lincoln man serving life sentence for gruesome killing of wife dies in custody
Nebraska kicked off its football season on Saturday against the Northwestern Wildcats at the...
Huskers drop season opener in Ireland to Northwestern, 31-28
Generic police lights
Missing Lincoln child found
It’s Week 1 of the 2022 High School football season.
Week 1 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Aug. 26)

Latest News

The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team picked up its third straight sweep to close the Ameritas...
Pepperdine vs. Nebraska
The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team picked up its third straight sweep to close the Ameritas...
Huskers sweep Waves for 3-0 start
9 of the last 10 Husker losses have come by one possession
9 of the last 10 Husker losses have come by one possession
Huskers fall short in season opener
Huskers fall short in season opener