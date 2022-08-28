Huskers lose against Northwestern with one-score difference

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The season began the same way last year ended, with a one-possession loss. Nine of the last ten games for the Huskers which have been a one-score difference, which includes the defeat against Northwestern in Dublin, at 31-28.

Ireland’s game had many similarities to last year’s, with struggles along the line of scrimmage, questionable decision making, and an inability to put the game away. Nebraska lead by 11 twice against Northwestern.

“These guys need something to believe in,” said Coach Scott Frost. “We need to believe in ourselves as a team. I think they do. I don’t there’s a guy in our locker room who didn’t think we’d win today.”

While the feeling may be similar to the Husker fans, that’s not necessarily the case in the Nebraska locker room. The Husker Roster has 16 transfer additions, plus new coaches, and they’re all determined to buck this one-possession loss trend.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.