Lincoln man serving life sentence for gruesome killing of wife dies in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man convicted of murdering his wife has died.

Forty-one-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at the Johnson County Hospital. He was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Miller was serving a life sentence on charges out of Lancaster County for first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Miller was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Police said Miller killed and dismembered his wife, Kelsey in November 2014. Her remains were found in a storage unit in Lincoln about a week after she went missing.

